World's First AI Beauty Pageant Announced With Hefty Cash Prize

The first-ever Miss AI will be crowned next month ... with the new beauty pageant for digitally-generated models offering up a cash prize for the hottest fake babe.

As the World AI Creator Awards -- the org that's running this thing -- puts it ... their org celebrates creators at the forefront of AI, and so ... the geniuses behind social media's best faux influencers are set to be rewarded in this competition.

They add ... "The AI creator crowned Miss AI will receive a stunning $5,000 cash prize thanks to our awards partner, Fanvue, plus access to Imagine Education's Mentorship Programme worth $3,000, AND PR support worth over $5,000."

Second and third prize are equally impressive ... each receiving thousands in PR support.

The competition is expected to receive thousands of submissions, and there's only one rule ... the contestants must be 100% AI-generated. Everything else is totally fair game ... including multiple submissions.

As for how Miss AI will be selected ... WAICA says they'll blend the rules of traditional beauty pageantry with their own categories. So, the contestants will be judged on beauty, tech and social media clout while competing for the virtual crown.

The judges' panel includes a mix of AI personalities and real-life people. Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini -- both AI-created spokesmodels -- have been tapped to represent the digital faction of the panel.

Andrew Bloch, a media founder, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author, round out the panel as the only humans on board.

Sally-Ann says ... "It’s been a fast learning curve expanding my knowledge on AI creators, and it’s quite incredible what is possible."