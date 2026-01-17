Janice Dickinson Spotted After Sharing Alleged Injuries From Reality Show Fall

Janice Dickinson's still smiling despite everyone talking about a traumatic moment in her life this week ... looking happy after we posted photos of alleged injuries she says she sustained in a nasty fall.

The model and television personality stepped out in Los Angeles Friday ... grinning wide while walking down the block in a denim jacket.

She wore a pair of glasses and let her hair fall down her back ... and, looked far more put together than she did with the extensive scabbing on her face back in 2022.

We obtained photos of facial injuries Dickinson says she suffered while working on the show "I'm a Celebrity... South Africa" ... which affected her forehead, nose, lips and chin.

Dickinson claims she suffered head and facial injuries after going to the toilet at night during the show's jungle camp and tripping ... and, she's now suing ITV Studios -- the British broadcaster -- over the alleged incident.

ITV told us they don't recognize Janice's version of events ... and, the studio also claims it paid Janice's medical expenses.