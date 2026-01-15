Janice Dickinson's Photos of Alleged Injuries From Nasty Fall on 'I'm A Celebrity'

Janice Dickinson is suing a British broadcaster over injuries she claims she sustained when she fell while filming a reality TV show ... and we now have the photos of the facial damage from the alleged fall.

Check out these photos TMZ obtained ... that purport to show the aftermath of a nasty spill in 2023 when she was filming "I'm a Celebrity... South Africa."

Janice's forehead, nose, lips and chin are busted, bruised, scratched and scabbing over ... she claims she suffered head and facial injuries after going to the toilet at night during the show's jungle camp, and tripping.

The alleged injuries are from 2023 and in September 2025 Janice filed a lawsuit in the United Kingdom against ITV Studios ... seeking six figures in damages. The suit was filed by a law firm in London, Taylor Hampton Solicitors, which has previously repped Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley and Sir Elton John.

Sources close to Janice tell TMZ ... she was "absolutely devastated" when she was told her face was permanently deformed and she sustained nerve damage.

We're told Janice has felt "humiliated" by the incident and was unable to say anything about it for a long time, even as folks online speculated whether she had a stroke.

Our sources say Janice loved being on the reality show but "this wasn't what she signed up for."

Janice's rep in the UK, Dermot McNamara, tells TMZ ... "Janice is fully committed to this legal process and seeing it through to its conclusion."

An ITV Studios spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Janice Dickinson's letter of claim has been received and reviewed. 'I'm A Celebrity' operates a high level of safety protocols and the health, safety and welfare of all of our contributors are our number one priority."