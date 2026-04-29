Kris Jenner Pushes Back on Report That She Hates Facelift, Is Furious at Surgeon

Play video content Video: Kris Jenner Denies Claims She Regrets Her Facelift Khloe in Wonder Land

Kris Jenner says a narrative floating around that she hates her facelift and is furious at the surgeon who performed it is truly driving her crazy ... she says nothing could be further from the truth and it's a "flat-out lie."

The momager and reality TV star hopped on daughter Khloe Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," to set the record straight on her facelift.

Kris says she loves the results and adores Dr. Steven Levine, the man who did the cosmetic procedure.

It's been about a year since Kris went under the knife ... and there was a recent report claiming she was "raging" because her facelift was allegedly "slipping" and didn't look as good as Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin. Kris reportedly spent between $100,000 and $300,000 on the procedure.

Kris says she never planned to talk about her facelift until other people started dissecting her face on social media -- including plastic surgeons -- and the unflattering headlines began ... but now she feels the need to come out and defend her doctor.

She says the goal was to do a beautiful facelift, refresh her look, and do a beautiful jawline ... and she says that's all been achieved.