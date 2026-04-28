Khloé Kardashian's BFF, 'The Girls' Star Natalie Halcro Spotted With Mike Majlak

Natalie Halcro is stepping back into the dating scene and she's doing it with YouTuber Mike Majlak, with cameras rolling for Khloé Kardashian's new Hulu show ... TMZ has learned.

We've obtained photos of Khloé's BFF out Monday night in Los Angeles with Mike, starting their evening at Bitter Root Pottery Studio before leaving together and heading to Dr. Sandwich for a casual dinner date.

Witnesses tell us the vibe was laid back ... lots of conversation, no major PDA ... just a first hang between two people getting to know each other.

We're told this is as early as it gets for Natalie and Mike. It's not serious at all ... in fact, our sources say this was their first time spending one-on-one time together. Natalie is easing her way back into dating, and this was more of a "see where it goes" situation than anything super serious.

We're told cameras were there for a reason ... the outing is part of Natalie's return to reality TV, with her dating life expected to be a storyline on Kardashian's upcoming Hulu series, "The Girls."

Natalie first rose to fame on E!'s "WAGS" and later starred in "Relatively Nat & Liv," and she's remained a fixture in the influencer world.

As for Mike ... he's best known as Logan Paul's cohost on the 'Impaulsive' podcast and has built his own following as a social media personality and author.