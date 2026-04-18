Kourtney Kardashian Hot Shots to Slay Her 47th Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Shots 47 and Lookin' Heavenly!!!
Published
Kourtney Kardashian just turned 47 ... and she's hotter than ever!
Not only is the reality star famous for her iconic zingers -- like "Kim, there's people that are dying" -- but she's also known to take quite the sexy snap.
Kourt has racked up a few sizzling shots over the years ... so why not celebrate her big day by showing some off?
Check out the bodacious birthday girl in our gallery ... Happy Birthday Kourtney!!!