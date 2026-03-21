The Clermont Twins Bodacious Snaps to Kick Off Their 32nd Bday!

Models and identical twins Shannon and Shannade Clermont are celebrating their 32nd birthday today ... and in their hot shots, they aren't wearing much more than their birthday suits.

Shannan and Shannade will make you do a double take, but no, you ain't trippin' ... you're actually seeing double ... which means double the trouble and double the sex appeal ... brought to you by these bodacious birthday babes.

The former "Bad Girls Club" stars know how to show off their assets ... no matter what they're wearing, they are usually spilling out of their tops and bottoms ... and they've got curves for days.