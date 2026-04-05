Kick Off Charlotte Flair's Big 4-0 With Her Hottest Pics!
Charlotte Flair Hot Shots Flirty at 40 ... Celebrate Her BDay With Sexy Snaps!!!
Published
Charlotte Flair has us WWE-eak in the knees! And can you blame us?! She is wrestling royalty, after all.
The SmackDown star turned the big 4-0 on Sunday ... and she's lookin' fine as ever!
To celebrate her big day, we've rounded up her steamiest snaps -- from bangin' bikinis to workout wear and more!
If you like what you see ... then you'll definitely want to check out our gallery of all her sexiest shots!