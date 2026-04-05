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Kick Off Charlotte Flair's Big 4-0 With Her Hottest Pics!

Charlotte Flair Hot Shots Flirty at 40 ... Celebrate Her BDay With Sexy Snaps!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Charlotte Flair Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Charlotte Flair Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Charlotte Flair has us WWE-eak in the knees! And can you blame us?! She is wrestling royalty, after all.

The SmackDown star turned the big 4-0 on Sunday ... and she's lookin' fine as ever!

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To celebrate her big day, we've rounded up her steamiest snaps -- from bangin' bikinis to workout wear and more!

If you like what you see ... then you'll definitely want to check out our gallery of all her sexiest shots!

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