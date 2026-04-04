Lauren Kettering Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday!
Lauren Kettering Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday!!!
Published
Lauren Kettering turned 23 on Saturday ... and we're celebrating with her sexiest snaps!
The social media star really knows how to take a sizzlin' shot, whether she's all dolled up to hit the town or stripping down for some fun in the sun.
And if there's one thing LK loves ... its a barely-there bikini pic. So as our bday gift to her, we've got plenty of 'em in our gallery! Take a look!