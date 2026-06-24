Gay WNBA Player Angel McCoughtry Slams Dana White's UFC Pride Night Comments

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Angel McCoughtry isn't buying Dana White's explanation for why the UFC doesn't hold Pride Nights ... calling the stance hypocritical and arguing the LGBTQ+ community deserves the same visibility other groups receive through major sports organizations.

The WNBA star -- who is openly gay -- joined us on "TMZ Live" and said Dana's argument that sexuality is a personal matter, not a workplace issue, doesn't hold up. In her view, the same logic could be applied to other groups, such as the military, which sports leagues regularly choose to spotlight.

Play video content Video: Dana White on Lack of Pride Nights in UFC Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/Outkick.com

Angel argues that giving the LGBTQ+ community a platform wouldn't hurt anyone and could actually help closeted athletes feel more comfortable being themselves.

She also pointed to the broader role sports orgs play in education and outreach, noting leagues like the NBA require players to participate in programs covering everything from financial literacy to personal conduct with women.

As for the comments that sparked her response ... Dana said he doesn't care whether someone is gay or straight, insisting everyone is welcome in the UFC.