50 Cent Gets Apology from NYC Jeweler Who Used Name, Image to Sell Chains

50 Cent is getting an apology from a jeweler in New York City who was being sued by the rapper for allegedly using Fiddy's name and face to sell knockoffs of his famous crucifix chain ... and 50's case against him has been dismissed.

Maksud Agadjani from TraxNYC posted an apology to 50 Cent on all of his social media platforms ... and taped a printed out version of the statement to a storefront in the Big Apple.

In the apology, Agadjani says he's "writing to express my sincere and heartfelt apology" and he acknowledges using 50's name, image and other IP rights to "advertise, market, and sell my jewelry products without your permission."

Agadjani says he did not have and never had any affiliation with or endorsement from 50 Cent ... and he says he removed all the posts and videos about 50 from his social media platforms.

What's more, Agadjani says he will not use 50 Cent's name going forward ... and he says he respects Fif's brand and deeply regrets his poor judgment and takes full responsibility for his actions ... asking 50 Cent and 50's fans to accept his apology and forgive him.

As we first reported ... The G-Unit rapper sued Agadjani in October 2024 for $5 million, claiming a string of TikTok posts about him were misleading consumers into thinking he's affiliated with the imitation chains.

