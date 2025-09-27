'Next Gen NYC' Star Gia Giudice Nervous For Father's Boxing Match, But Expects KO

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gia Giudice might be shaking in her boots before her dad Joe's celebrity boxing match on Saturday ... but the "Next Gen NYC" star tells TMZ Sports that doesn't mean she isn't confident he'll kick some ass and win by knockout!!

Joe -- former cast member of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" -- is facing actor Antonio Sabato Jr. in Tijuana for the "Battle of the Italian Stallions" PPV event in a few hours.

While Joe says he's already done all the preparation needed, Gia says it's still "nerve-racking" ... and believes he's a winner no matter what happens.

"It's pretty incredible to see what he does at his age," Giudice said, "So, no matter what way the fight goes, it's definitely just cool to see him doing it."

She also gave her pops some pointers as she had some combat fighting of her own in her debut on Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

But 53-year-old Joe, who has boxing experience and a black belt in karate, says he's got it covered ... and advises Sabato Jr. to have his gloves up in the match to protect his "pretty face."

