Joe Giudice Begs Donald Trump to Pardon Him, Let Him Visit U.S.A. Again

Mr. President, Please Let Me Back Into the Country!!!

Donald Trump may have opened Pandora's box with his pardon of Todd and Julie Chrisley ... 'cause now yet another reality star is coming out of the woodwork begging the prez for a favor.

Joe Giudice took to Instagram Thursday to straight-up beg President Trump for a pardon so he can return to the U.S. to visit his kids -- more than a decade after he was deported.

Giudice writes, "I was raised in Jersey, I’m a father of four amazing daughters, and I just want to be allowed to visit them again. President Trump, I respect you and I’m asking for a second chance."

He tagged the president in the post ... and, in case he misses the message, Joe also attached the First Son, Donald Trump Jr., on the tweet to run the message up the flagpole.

We spoke with Joe's immigration attorney, Jessica Cadavid, who tells us ... all Joe wants is to spend time with his family in the States, particularly his four daughters. He's missed out on big moments in their lives -- like his eldest daughter Gia's graduation from Rutgers University in 2023.

Cadavid says Joe doesn't want to miss out on more father-daughter experiences in the future ... 'cause he wants to walk them down the aisle if and when they get married.

We're told Joe isn't beefing with his ex-wife, Teresa, anymore ... and, they're co-parenting effectively -- so there won't be any domestic trouble if he gets to visit the country.

Giudice isn't crazy ... he doesn't think he'll ever become a citizen again -- but, a visit here and there seems totally fair to him. After all, his lawyer says, it's not like he was convicted of a violent crime.

Cadavid says they haven't reached out to the White House yet since this administration is hard on immigration ... but, they are looking into reaching out to the State Department.

While Joe feels helpless and lost at this point, Jessica says, Joe loves his family -- and, he's still fighting.

Joe did get to hang out with his family in the Bahamas and in Italy in the past ... but, it would certainly be easier for him if he were just in the U.S.A.

Giudice pled guilty to fraud charges back in 2014 ... and, he served 41 months in federal prison before he was deported to Italy.