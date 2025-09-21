Heidi Klum Gets Drenched in Beer at HeidiFest 2025

Gets Accidentally Soaked In Beer at First Ever 'HeidiFest'

Heidi Klum proves she is the hostess with the mostest at her first ever pre‑Oktoberfest party -- 'HeidiFest' -- in Munich, Germany on Friday ... getting absolutely soaked in some good 'ol Hofbräuhaus beer.

The supermodel participated in a traditional keg tapping ceremony -- similar to what you’d see at Oktoberfest -- and seems to accidentally shower herself with beer during that traditional moment ... and we're certainly not complaining.

Klum was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz, brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz, her mother Erna Klum, and her kids with ex-husband Seal -- Leni Klum, Henry Samuel, Johan Samuel, and Lou Klum -- to celebrate the Bavarian traditions.

Guests dressed in traditional dirndls and lederhosen -- German-style attire -- and enjoyed classic German food and beer, as well as experienced live performances as part of the celebration.

The guest list was about 700 to 1,000 people, however the event was shared via Germany's major media outlets -- broadcasted on ProSieben and streamed on Joyn -- giving fans a chance to join the fun from home.