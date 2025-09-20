Drake Hits Up Oktoberfest In Germany, Shares Fun Photos

Champagne Papi is trading bubbly for beers ... because Drake went all the way to Germany to hit up Oktoberfest.

Drizzy just posted a photo dump from his Oktoberfest adventure ... and he got in the spirit, because he's wearing his own custom lederhosen.

Drake looks like he's rolling with his entourage ... and everyone in the group grabbed a big mug of Germany's finest beer and chugged.

It's only September, but Oktoberfest is in full swing over in Europe ... and October's Very Own is getting a taste.

Check out the photos ... it looks like Drake and the crew had a helluva time.