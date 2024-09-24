Celebrate Oktoberfest with These Festive Finds

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Prost! Oktoberfest is just days away and while not everyone may be able to make the trip to Germany to hit up an authentic Biergarten, there's no reason not to celebrate wherever you are!

Get decked out in your best Lederhosen or Dirndl and gather your friends for your own Oktoberfest event. Of course, Amazon's got you covered for whatever you need -- from beer steins to festive decor and more!

For an authentic Oktoberfest look, pick up this men's traditional Bavarian Lederhosen. It's the perfect way to celebrate, whether you're heading to Germany or just the local brewery!

Crafted from a suede blend, these embroidered dark brown shorts come with matching suspenders that feature adjustable straps. The outfit also includes knee socks and an Alpine hat, complete with feather and rope detailing.

All you need to finish this 'fit is a beer stein!

Get dressed up for your Oktoberfest celebrations in this beautiful women's Bavarian Dirndl dress. It has all the classic features of an authentic German Dirndl, from the lace sleeved blouse to the corset-style bodice and decorative patterned apron.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Took a chance and ordered this dirndl instead of buying one in person. You will not be disappointed! I love it!”

If you're hosting your own celebrations at home, make things festive with this Oktoberfest party supply kit. Get all the shopping done by picking up this Bavarian flag-themed kit which includes enough plates, napkins, cups, and utensils for up to 25 guests.

This package deal also includes two matching tablecloths, a door hanging welcome sign and banner. You'll be ready to say "Prost!" in no time at all!

Make sure your party guests are decked out in their very own Bavarian felt Alpine hats. This kit comes with six hats to hand out to your friends both dark green and gray colorways. Each hat is accessorized with feathers and rope trim in the colors of the German flag: black, red and yellow.

One happy customer wrote: “These hats made our Oktoberfest party!! They were the perfect addition. They fit on 6 different heads and stayed on all night. The felt doesn't feel cheap and they looked great!”

Say cheers with your very own das boot beer glass. Known in Germany as bierstiefel, this sturdy glass stein can hold up to 1.35 liters of the beer of your choosing. It's safe for the freezer too, allowing you to get a perfect frost on your glass before pouring.

"It's a pretty good quality mug, the glass is thick enough I'm not worried about rowdy toasts or frequent use," one five-star reviewer wrote.

If you're looking for a more traditional beer glass, try out this authentic Hofbräuhaus München dimpled stein.

Made in Germany, this 8" heavy-duty stein has a handle and weighs just under three pounds. It’s also emblazoned with Hofbrauhaus Munchen’s iconic logo. Plus, it comes in a set of two so you can celebrate with a friend or family member.

"These are the same beer mugs they have at the beer halls in Bavaria, where you put a deposit on the mug before getting your beers. Many people keep the mugs as souvenirs and not reclaim the deposit. These are those same mugs. Highly recommended," one reviewer wrote.

Have a little fun with your Oktoberfest decorations with this inflatable giant pretzel! If it's still warm enough to have your pool open, float along with your beer of choice. Otherwise, hang it on the wall in the midst of your other party decor.

Measuring 60” in diameter, this funky inflatable is sure to make a statement.

"I used this for Oktoberfest party decor. It was a big hit," one customer wrote in the reviews.

If you're trying to keep it casual for your Oktoberfest outings, pick up this women's Dirndl novelty t-shirt. Featuring a printed design of the traditional German outfit, this top is perfect if you don't feel like getting fancy or want to keep a bit more covered up. With a variety of colors and patterns, this funny t-shirt can even be worn year-round.

"The wife was very happy with her shirt. We purchased it for her to wear to an Oktoberfest party at our favorite bar. Everyone wanted to know where we got it," one reviewer wrote.

If you're not ready to invest in your own pair of Lederhosen, try out this festive Oktoberfest t-shirt. Featuring a printed drawing of Lederhosen, this tee is perfect for everyone who is keeping it casual this year.

It's also available in a variety of colors, making it easy to match anything in your wardrobe! On top of that, it comes in different styles, including fitted t-shirts for women and smaller sizes for children.

