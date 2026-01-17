The Kid LAROI Kisses Sophie HM After Breakup with Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI's clearly over Tate McRae ... because he was spotted hanging all over his new GF, Sophie HM, while walking around New York City.

The rapper stepped out with his model better half Friday ... bundled up against the cold in thick jackets and pants -- and keeping each other warm with their PDA, too.

Check it out ... TKL leans in to smooch Sophie on the side of her head -- and his arm is wrapped tightly around her back as they stride down the street.

They're not the type of couple who are attached at the hip though ... also spending time on their phones while walking a few steps away from one another during their outing.

ICYMI ... The Kid LAROI and McRae reportedly split over the summer -- and Tate opened up about the breakup after she dropped her track "TIT FOR TAT" which seemed to be a response to LAROI's "A COLD PLAY."

She also told Rolling Stone in December, "What I’ve had to realize is that he’s going to write songs and I’m going to write songs, and that’s our way of expressing ourselves. That’s our art, that’s our job. And once it’s out there, it’s not mine anymore."

More recently, Tate's been seen hanging out with New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes ... sparking romance rumors.