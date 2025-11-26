Courtney Stodden Says She Feels Like Turkey Who Didn't Get Pardoned

Play video content Instagram / @courtneyastodden

Courtney Stodden has some thoughts on Thanksgiving ... she says she feels like a turkey who didn't get a pardon from President Trump.

The influencer hopped on social media the day before Turkey Day and unloaded on the upcoming national holiday.

Check out the video ... Courtney is wondering why only one turkey got its life spared, and she's throwing shade at lots of folks who are traveling to see their loved ones so they can sit down for a meal and eat turkey.

Courtney says with all that's going on in her life, she feels like one of the turkeys who didn't get a pardon.

Side note ... looks like she's all recovered from that nose job.

Seems like Courtney may be trying to be controversial for social media engagements ... she is encouraging folks to comment on her post and asks, "Is this a turkey crash out because I feel like a turkey who's not been pardoned or do you just think I'm a walking pair of tits?"

Courtney's a well-known vegetarian, BTW ... years ago she said she "never felt right eating animals." She's pushed the vegetarian lifestyle for animal rights agencies like PETA and recently shared a sexy video of her chowing down on a veggie burger.