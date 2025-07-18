Courtney Stodden Gets Emotional While Talking About 3 Days of Sobriety

Three Days Down, Many More to Go

Courtney Stodden's embracing sober life ... but, it ain't easy -- and, she broke down into sobs diving into the first three days of her journey.

The influencer shared a clip to let her more than 300K fans know she's 72 hours into sobriety, and it's been tough because she's used alcohol for years to self-medicate.

Stodden says she joined a world she wasn't ready for when she married Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 and he was 51 ... one which involved a whole lot of liquor.

She claims Hutchison drank regularly ... and abused her when he did -- also referring to him as her "groomer" in the clip. We've reached out to Doug about the allegations.

Courtney says the process is causing her stress ... resulting in hives like one dotting her chest -- one she scratches at regularly during the vid.

Stodden accuses some of her friends of making her decision to quit drinking more difficult ... because she says when they seem disappointed she's not drinking, it makes her want to tell them she'll drink with them.

But, Courtney wonders if this means her friends ever loved the real her ... or just the version who would get drunk and party hard.

Stodden ultimately says she doesn't want to end up out of control ... and, she promises to keep with her sober journey.