Courtney Stodden Torches Cellulite Trolls With Red-Hot Bikini Post

Courtney Stodden is well aware there are plenty of trolls out there who like to rag on her body imperfections ... and she decided it was time to clap back -- in a bikini, naturally.

The model and reality star on Friday called out a few cellulite trash-talkers on IG ... telling the morons, yeah most women have the skin condition ... and they are still smoking hot, so piss off.

Saying she is over the "sad potato-shaped keyboard warriors" popping off ... CS told the haters ... "women’s bodies aren’t made for your ridiculous approval."

Naturally, the voluptuous (currently) blonde included a red-hot snap of herself in a bikini ... and her cellulite was on full proud display.

Before telling the jerks to "kiss her sweet ass" ... Courtney said her nitpicky critics' approval should be reserved for just one thing ... their blow-up doll.