Courtney Stodden Reached Out To Chrissy Teigen Over Beef, Was Ignored

Courtney Stodden says she extended an olive branch to Chrissy ... and then got ghosted!!!

Courtney claims she reached out to Chrissy over their longstanding beef after noticing Chrissy watched one of her Instagram Stories, calling for people not to bully Chrissy for going on Meghan Markle's cooking show.

She says she told Chrissy she was there if she ever wanted to talk and reiterated that she didn't think people should be bullying Chrissy online.

Sounds like a nice gesture ... but Courtney says Chrissy has yet to respond and is ignoring her.

While it may be coming as a surprise to Courtney, it's not all that shocking given the history between these two.

As you know ... back in the day, Teigen posted multiple times on social media that she hated Courtney and even said her fantasy was for Stodden to take a "dirt nap."

Chrissy publicly apologized, but Courtney recently revealed she considered suicide from all the cyberbullying she's endured in her life.

Courtney posted a screen recording showing Chrissy viewed one of her stories ... but she didn't show the DM she says she sent Teigen and it's unclear if the alleged message was even read.

We reached out to Chrissy's camp ... so far, no word back.