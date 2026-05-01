Courtney Stodden Shrugs Off Bloody Injury, Says Mistreated Animals Have It Worse

Play video content Video: Courtney Stodden Shrugs Off Bloody Injury, Says Animals Are Treated Worse TMZ.com

Courtney Stodden is shrugging off a bloody injury she suffered leaving a restaurant ... telling TMZ it's nothing compared to the pain mistreated animals endure.

We got the media personality and model Friday in Los Angeles and our photog asked her about her bloody incident the night before.

Play video content Video: Courtney Stodden Shares Bloody Video After Gruesome Head Injury

Courtney says she was leaving a restaurant when she dropped her phone, did a bend and snap to pick it up, and gashed her head on the hostess stand ... causing blood to rush out of the wound.

She says she was rushing to an eyelash appointment in preparation for a PETA appearance the following day ... and she took a detour to the ER to get stitched up.

It sounded and looked super painful ... but Courtney says that's a drop in the bucket compared to the mistreated animals she speaks up for.