Taylor Swift Has Post-Chiefs Win Date With Travis Kelce At His Steakhouse

Anyone Into A Kansas City Bone-In After Chiefs Victory?!!

Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce Sunday night at his steakhouse, 1587 Prime ... and we're guessing he destroyed his filet just like the Chiefs annihilated the Raiders.

Travis and Taylor were filmed by a fan making their way through the K.C. joint that TK co-owns with Patrick Mahomes.

🎥| Taylor spotted at 1587 Prime after the game! pic.twitter.com/IxljXzNdgT — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) October 20, 2025 @swifferupdates

Prior to date night ... Taylor managed to avoid TV cams at Arrowhead. She was, however, filmed by a fan in her suite.

ICYMI .. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-zip.

Taylor has attended several games for Travis this season -- including one where she snuck in behind a protective screen -- though she didn't make an official debut until last week when she was finally eyeballed.

As for dropping by Prime ... TS had been there before, of course -- even being a part of the restaurant's soft opening last month.

Travis and Taylor have signature cocktails on the menu -- his "Big Yeti" packs Gentleman's Cut Bourbon, Bulleit Rye, nocino, demerara and bitters, while her "Alchemy" mixes vodka, dry curaçao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime and oolong.