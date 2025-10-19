Taylor Swift Watches Chiefs Beat Down Raiders in Week 7 Matchup

The Fate of the Raiders is to Lose to My Man ...

Taylor Swift used to crushing it in packed stadiums ... but, it was Travis Kelce's Chiefs which did the crushing Sunday -- dismantling the Raiders while she watched.

The singer-songwriter -- who's kept a low-profile at her future husband's games this season -- was spotted sitting in her private box at the stadium.

It appears she's sitting with her dad, Scott Swift, too ... and, they watched a flaying by the Chiefs -- with one memorable NSFW moment from Patrick Mahomes in the 31-0 victory.

As you know ... Taylor has attended several games for Travis this season -- including one where she snuck in behind a protective screen -- though she didn't make an official debut until last week when she was finally spotted.

Ed Kelce, sogro de Taylor Swift, estava distribuindo pulseirinhas da amizade no jogo dos Chiefs hoje.



While it seems Taylor stuck mostly to the box, at least one of her soon-to-be relatives decided to walk among the people ... handing out friendship bracelets around Arrowhead Stadium.

One Chiefs fan posted a pic of their bracelet online ... with "Taylor" and "Travis" written on dice and the letter "E" at the bottom -- not totally clear what that means.