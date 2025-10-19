Patrick Mahomes Uses F-Word to Trick Raiders Defense

Patrick Mahomes made a great play against the Raiders on Sunday ... no, it wasn't a perfect throw or ankle-breaking run -- he got it done with his pottymouth instead.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hoodwinked Las Vegas on a 4th & 1 play at the beginning of the second quarter against while up 7-0 against the division rival.

Mahomes got behind center on the play and began yelling out ... trying to make the raiders jump offside so the chiefs would get a five-yard penalty and a subsequent first down -- but, it wasn't working and Mahomes seemed to react in frustration.

You can watch the clip here ... Mahomes clearly yells out "This f***ing never f***ing works man" and stays fully upright -- apparently overcome with frustration to the point he's gesturing toward his sideline in anger.

He then crouches again ... and actually runs a play -- a run up the middle by Kareem Hunt for the first down!

Mahomes is a pro ... so we seriously doubt he was pissed off about the play. More likely he's hoping to win the ESPY For "Best Leading Actor" at next year's ceremony.

The Chiefs decimated an abysmal Raiders squad 31-0. The win moves the Chiefs up to 4-3 this season; the Raiders will fall to 2-5 with the loss.