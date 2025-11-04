White House Uses Taylor Swift's 'Fate of Ophelia' in TikTok Video

President Donald Trump's on-again, off-again Taylor Swift fanboying seems to be currently on again, as the White House just used one of her songs in a TikTok video ... and Swifties are HATING it.

Check out the clip ... Over Taylor's lyric "Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky..." the White House shows pics of the different branches of the military. It also flashes shots of POTUS and Vice President J.D. Vance along with their wives, Melania Trump and Usha Vance, when the song gets to "Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

It's unlikely Taylor gave permission. And the comments quickly got ugly.

One user wrote, "Ohhh Taylor is going to hate you're using her song." Another posted, "Oh absolutely not."

"I'm sure Taylor's going to be thrilled," another wrote sarcastically.

One person asked, "What happened to the 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!'?" And that is a good question.

DT famously posted that particular message last year following the Grammy-winner's Kamala Harris endorsement ... but he seemed to change his tune about TS after her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Play video content C-SPAN

At the time of the engagement news, Trump wished the happy couple "a lot of love" and even said he thinks Taylor is "a terrific person."

Not sure TS has turned over a new leaf on him, though. She's accused him of gaslighting the American public and said he made the COVID-19 crisis worse.