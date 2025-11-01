Taylor Swift Flashes Massive Diamond Ring While Leaving NYC Club

Taylor Swift had herself a fall night out in New York City this week -- flashing her dazzling engagement ring and wearing an outfit that seems to draw inspiration from her cheeky new song, "Wood!"

Check out our gallery ... the "Opalite" singer is cozied up in an all-brown outfit, wearing a short sweater dress paired with matching knee-high suede boots and a brown bomber jacket. She's toting along the Louis Vuitton Camera Box bag and has her her long, blonde hair in a ponytail and styled in a fishtail braid.

Play video content BACKGRID

And, we can't miss her stunning Kindred Lubeck engagement ring from Travis Kelce, which sparkled along with her festive nail polish.

Tay spent time at Chez Margaux, a private member’s club in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, Thursday and walked as peacefully as a breeze-blown tree as she made her way out of the ritzy spot.

The popstar last popped up for some grub at Travis and Patrick Mahomes' new Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, about 2 weeks ago. She made herself right at home, unsurprisingly, considering she has a signature cocktail on the menu!

As you know, Taylor has been quite selective about where she's seen as of late, largely avoiding attention at Chiefs games this season. So, any sighting Swifties get is extra special.