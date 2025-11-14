Young Thug Proudly Boasts He Just Got Mariah The Scientist Pregnant

Play video content TMZ.com

Young Thug was standing tall at the GQ Men of the Year 2025 Party last night like a guy who has strong swimmers ... that know how to hit their target!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Thugga on Thursday evening outside the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood and asked why Mariah didn't hit the "1995-themed" event ... he says she had a show!!!

Mariah's also preparing for her "Hearts Sold Separately" Tour in 2026 and may just be on stage with a protruding belly -- Young Thug tells us he just put a "baby in her!!!"

If Young Thug's declaration is accurate, the couple will be expecting a little Leo come next summer ... guess we'll just have to wait and see!!!

Mariah faithfully held Thug down during his grueling Georgia RICO trial, yet still managed to level up her own career ... her recent single "Burning Blue" and Lil Baby collab, "Always n Forever," were certified Platinum this fall.

