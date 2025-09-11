Young Thug Apologizes to Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Mariah the Scientist in New Song

Young Thug is apologizing on wax ... using a new song to say sorry to Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist and more.

Thugger just dropped a new track titled "Man I Miss My Dogs" ... and it's essentially him apologizing to different people in his life for everything he said on his leaked jail calls.

Man I Miss My Dogs pic.twitter.com/UCfwy8QJyj — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 11, 2025 @youngthug

Young Thug begins with a message to his GF ... telling Mariah the Scientist one of his biggest fears in life is losing her to the internet.

On the leaked calls, Thug seemingly admitted to cheating on Mariah and then lying to her about his infidelity.

Young Thug talked a lot about Drake on the jail phone ... and in the song he raps, "Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain't going against you / I got manners / Everything you did for the rap community can't ban you / Never diss you / Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do / F*** the jail call, you know the other calls we had."

21 Savage had long convos with Thug on the jail phone and in the song YT raps ... "Savage, you are a real n**** / Don't let them tell you different."