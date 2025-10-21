Young Thug Offers to Pay Kevin McCall $25K on Chris Brown's Behalf

Young Thug is stepping up to cover Chris Brown's alleged $25K for Kevin McCall ... this after seeing the R&B singer tearfully lose his dignity on a podcast!!!

On Tuesday, Thug responded to the viral interview with 'BackOnFigg' ... where Kevin burst out crying uncontrollably after claiming Breezy still owes him 5-figures for unused songs, or anything with a mea culpa on the R&B megastar's behalf.

The way Thug sees things, Chris has just been busy with delivering the cash, and assured Kevin that Breezy's "a real one" and would give up the goods if he had the time.

It's interesting that's how Thug sees things ... Chris and Kevin have been odds since the last decade, after Breezy pointed out Kevin's artistic magic seemed to magically drop after they stopped working together.