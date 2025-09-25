Metro Boomin Found Not Liable After Being Sued for Sexual Assault

Metro Boomin has been found not liable in his civil sexual assault case, brought by a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre, who claimed the superproducer drugged and raped her during a studio session back in 2016. The jury trial concluded on Thursday after 3 days of deliberation ... both Metro and Vanessa testified in the case.

Vanessa alleged she sought comfort through a platonic friendship after losing a child, but claimed back in September 2016, she blacked out after consuming Xanax and alcohol and woke up to find Metro raping her.

She told the jury she realized she had been raped after ingesting Ayahuasca during a 2024 ceremony in Peru and wrote a note about it ... Metro's defense argued the case was nothing more than a shakedown for money.

Vanessa was seeking more than $3 million in damages, but Metro said he never heard any accusations until the lawsuit was filed 9 years later, and testified that any relations between the two had been consensual.

Metro also slammed the notion that he bragged about the alleged rape in the song "Rap Saved Me" from his 2017 hit album "Without Warning" alongside 21 Savage and Offset.