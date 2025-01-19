Metro Boomin's Rented Yacht Engulfed by Flames in Miami
Rapper Metro Boomin was allegedly forced to evacuate a yacht docked in Miami waters after a blaze engulfed the ship ... resulting in a fiery spectacle.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ... a 95-foot luxury yacht went up in flames minutes after it arrived to a dock outside a strip club around 3:30 AM on Sunday.
We're told fire crews immediately went about putting out the fire, which was made difficult by the vessel's size and fuel load.
Local10 -- a local Miami outlet -- reports the ship was rented by Metro Boomin.
The fierce flames forced a harrowing evacuation of 10 guests, apparently including MB, as well as 5 crew members.
No injuries were reported at the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
We've reached out to a rep for Metro Boomin ... so far, no word back.