Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Akademiks Clowns Metro Boomin Album Sales, 'Washed Up' Features

DJ Akademiks Metro Boomin's Album Flopped ... Too Many Washed Up Features!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Akademiks laughing + Metro Boomin neutral + backdrop of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with T.I., Young Dro, Roscoe Dash getty comp
Getty Composite

Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz's Atlanta culture-inspired "Futuristic Summa" album isn't streaming so hot, and DJ Akademiks says his A&R sense tingling told him it's because the guest appearances are mostly has-beens!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ak says he didn't listen to the album but noticed Metro kicked things off with rappers such as j money, Young Dro, Roscoe Dash and Travis Porter, predicting that NO ONE on God's "green earth" was going to hop on the wave because they didn't see familiar names. T.I. also somehow caught a stray through the rant.

Ak did skim over tons of superstars reading through the tracklist, however ... Lil Baby, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Future also appear multiple times on the 24-track album.

Metro Boomin Receives Key To St. Louis
Launch Gallery
Metro Boomin: St. Louis Royalty Launch Gallery
Crayton Gerst

The project is dedicated to ATL's golden club era of the 2010s ... but unlike Metro's last two albums, which shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he's fighting for entry in the Top 20.

Metro sent out several defensive tweets after Joe Budden exercised his right to use the skip button while reviewing the album on the podcast ... but core fans, especially those who grew up in Atlanta, have voiced their support for the music!!!

metro boomin tweets x

Akademiks isn't among that core fan group ... having beefed with Metro while sticking next to Drake's side during the 2024 Rap Wars last year.

Related articles