Akademiks Clowns Metro Boomin Album Sales, 'Washed Up' Features

Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz's Atlanta culture-inspired "Futuristic Summa" album isn't streaming so hot, and DJ Akademiks says his A&R sense tingling told him it's because the guest appearances are mostly has-beens!!!

Ak says he didn't listen to the album but noticed Metro kicked things off with rappers such as j money, Young Dro, Roscoe Dash and Travis Porter, predicting that NO ONE on God's "green earth" was going to hop on the wave because they didn't see familiar names. T.I. also somehow caught a stray through the rant.

Ak did skim over tons of superstars reading through the tracklist, however ... Lil Baby, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Future also appear multiple times on the 24-track album.

The project is dedicated to ATL's golden club era of the 2010s ... but unlike Metro's last two albums, which shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he's fighting for entry in the Top 20.

Da streetz sayin my bruddah @MetroBoomin brought back dat Old Atlanta feeling wit “A Futuristic Summa” out now everywhere… like dis one? it's called “U Deserve” wit #YoungDro, @roscoedash & @TravisPorter go check it out now🫡👑 pic.twitter.com/WCCV3ouvbU — T.I. (@Tip) August 4, 2025 @Tip

Metro sent out several defensive tweets after Joe Budden exercised his right to use the skip button while reviewing the album on the podcast ... but core fans, especially those who grew up in Atlanta, have voiced their support for the music!!!