DJ Akademiks Vows Ab-Soul Will Meet His Demise If TDE Rapper Ever Slaps Him

Ab-Soul Will Go To Rapper Heaven If ...

Kendrick Lamar's ex-labelmate Ab-Soul is currently rapping lyrical miracles about slapping DJ Akademiks ... a strike that would result in an automatic death sentence, a promise made by the popular streamer!!! 🫣

The longtime Top Dawg Entertainment rapper declared, "I'ma slap Akademiks when I see him" ... causing Ak to turn full-scale 2Pac while dropping a New Jersey address to letting Soul know he ain't hard to find!!!

Ak vows if Ab ever lifts a hand against him, he'll be trading bars with Nipsey Hussle, King Von, Pop Smoke and yes, even 2Pac, in "dead rapper heaven" ... but says there won't be a worldwide mourning session like the others.

He also invited Soul to slap him come June 12 for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "GNX" tour Toronto date ... Big Ak will be in the building with all of his woes!!!

Some fans were upset Ak escalated to lethal force, but Ak countered that he was upset Ab-Soul detailed using force to begin with.

Ab-Soul also addressed his role in the ongoing royal rumble between Joey Badass and other West Coast rappers -- but Ak didn't give AF.