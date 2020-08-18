Tiger Woods' 11-Year-Old Son Dominates Golf Tournament, Just Like Dad!

Breaking News

The golf blood clearly runs thick in the Woods family ... Tiger's 11-year-old son just mowed down the field in a tournament this month -- winning a kids event EASILY!!

Charlie Woods posted a super low score of 3-under 33 in the 9-hole event on Aug. 9 at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Florida, winning the whole thing by 5 strokes ... and it's got everyone wondering -- is he the next Tiger?!

Charlie carded 3 birdies and no bogeys in the round ... and it wasn't like the course was a cakewalk -- the scorecard shows 6 of the 9 holes were 300 yards or longer!!

Of course, Dad was with Charlie every step of the way ... Tiger was even spotted carrying his kid's clubs during the outing!

The 44-year-old golf G.O.A.T. has praised his son's swing in the past ... saying straight-up he wishes he could put some of it into his own!!

"I wish I had his move."@TigerWoods talks about coaching his son Charlie and what they’re working on. Watch the full video: https://t.co/fMDSsqfkdZ pic.twitter.com/igqkP2v4Tn — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 10, 2020 @GolfDigest

"He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions," Tiger told GOLFTV this summer. "I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him."