Tiger Woods Birdies 2 Of 1st 3 Holes In PGA Return ... What Layoff?!?

Tiger Woods is back ... and, yup, dude's still good at golf!!!

Playing on the PGA Tour for the first time since mid-February ... El Tigre is showing no signs of rust at the start of his opening round at The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods has two birdies through his first three holes ... and has nailed all three fairways and all three greens in regulation.

Of course, it ain't TOO surprising ... dude is the greatest golfer of all time -- but the last time we saw him on Tour at the Genesis Invitational, he finished last among those who made the cut and complained of back pain afterward.

But, Woods looks perfectly healthy to start the day Thursday ... which is not an easy feat, considering the wind his howling at the course and the greens are firm as hell.

Tiger's only 2 back from the lead through 3 holes ... and while there's a long day of golf ahead -- the guy just hit another green at #4 and has yet another birdie putt coming up.