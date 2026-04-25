Influencer Dies After Former 'X-Factor' Star Allegedly Hit Her With Car

Klaudia Glam -- a popular influencer from the UK -- has died ... after cops say a former "X-Factor" star hit her with her car.

Glam -- real name Klaudia Zakrzewska -- was plowed down in London's SoHo district near a nightclub early Sunday, April 19, the London Metropolitan Police announced. Authorities say she was taken to the hospital ... where she was pronounced dead Saturday.

A 58-year-old man also suffered "life-changing injuries," according to cops.

LMPD arrested Gabrielle Carrington -- a 29-year-old from Manchester -- the day after the crash. She's been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving. The attempted murder charge will be upgraded to murder after Klaudia's death.

Carrington was a member of the group Miss Dynamix back in 2013 when they appeared on the hit talent show. She has not yet entered a plea.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said, "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Klaudia’s family and friends in light of this tragic update. Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this incident."

Glam was 32.