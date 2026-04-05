Jon Jones Caught in Road Rage Altercation On Video

Jon Jones was caught on camera in a heated road altercation in New Mexico over the weekend.

In the footage, Jones is seen stepping out of his vehicle in Albuquerque and confronting another driver after an apparent close call on the road. The tense exchange shows both men going back and forth in the middle of the street.

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The other driver, identified as Bryan Beltran, claims Jones nearly hit him multiple times before things escalated. You can hear him in the video saying ... "You almost f***ing hit me, bro," while Jones tries to keep things from boiling over.

Jones responds by telling the man to "relax," but the situation doesn't exactly cool off with both sides exchanging words before things wrap up without getting physical.

The clip has since spread like wildfire on social media.