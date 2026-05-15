Watch Arkansas Mom's Wild Police Chase With Child Inside, on Dashcam Video

Play video content Video: Watch Arkansas Mom's Wild Police Chase With Child Inside Arkansas State Police

An Arkansas mom's alleged attempt to outrun cops with her 3-year-old in the car ended in terrifying fashion ... and the entire nightmare pursuit was caught on dashcam video.

The jaw-dropping footage shows 23-year-old Thalia Jones allegedly tearing through rural roads in Joiner, Arkansas earlier this month ... after troopers say she refused to stop during a traffic stop. According to police, Jones was clocked going 80 MPH in a 55 zone before taking off.

Watch the clip ... it shows roughly two minutes of the chase before a trooper performs a tactical maneuver that sends the Dodge Charger flying off the roadway ... across a grassy shoulder and into a violent rollover in a ditch.

The most shocking part comes seconds later. You can see a door of the upside-down car suddenly open ... and Jones' toddler son climbs out of the wreckage and trots toward officers as one trooper calmly tells him, "Come right here, baby. You're okay."

Keep watching ... Jones then crawls out of the mangled car struggling to gain her footing while officers repeatedly order her to approach them. One trooper shouts, "Quit trying to walk. Just crawl," before later unloading on her ... "You almost killed your kid. Do you understand me?"

The footage also shows cops searching the overturned Charger with guns drawn while another officer comforts the child. At one point, the trooper tells Jones straight up, "I'm disgusted by you."

According to police docs, obtained by TMZ, Jones was arrested and booked on multiple charges ... including child endangerment, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Authorities also accused her of unauthorized use of another person's vehicle, which they say belonged to her boyfriend.