Driver Goes Airborne, Flips Car in High-Speed Police Pursuit, Watch Wild Video

Play video content Video: Driver Goes Airborne, Flips Car in High-Speed Police Pursuit North Yorkshire Police via Storyful

An English driver is looking at a long jail sentence ... after he led cops on a high-speed chase which ended when he flipped his BMW multiple times at a roundabout.

The North Yorkshire Police Department shared video of officers chasing down a driver barreling down the road at breakneck speeds ... which they say reached nearly 140 mph.

Watch the vid ... at first, it looks like the driver plans to pull over -- before executing a last-second maneuver, crossing over a hatched area on the road and speeding off.

The officer had their emergency lights on, Yorkshire Police say ... but the driver didn't stop -- until he eventually came across a roundabout ... literally.

The driver didn't slow down enough to safely make the turn ... and the car kept moving forward -- flipping multiple times before ending up in a roadside hedge.

Ashley Parr -- a 35-year-old man from Leeds -- was arrested back in July 2025 ... and was finally sentenced for dangerous driving, drug driving, and drink driving (British terms) on Monday to 16 months behind bars and a 44-month driving ban.