UK Police Pursue Woman Fleeing in Motorized Wheelchair, on Video

Play video content TikTok / @bnidniz

High-speed chases are a thing of the past after one suspected shoplifter made a valiant effort to evade arrest on a motorized wheelchair.

In a video making the rounds online, the suspect in question, dressed in a blue puffer jacket, pulls out of a parking lot, going as fast as she can in her wheelchair -- all while being pursued by a British police car.

The suspicious woman refuses to pull over, despite the Bobbies tailing her on the road with sirens going full blast.

Users on TikTok are getting quite a kick out of the suspect's attempted escape ... with many roasting the local authorities for going so hard in their pursuit of the wheelchair-bound woman.

However, the police chase was just as much a crime-stopping effort as it was a safety issue, according to the police.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police tells TMZ ... authorities received a call at 12:25 PM on Sunday regarding a potential shoplifting incident at the Meadowhall shopping center in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.

Cops were on the lookout for a 33-year-old woman, who was suspected of swiping some high-value goods ... before fleeing the scene on her mobility device.

We're told police chose to pursue the woman, not just because of the shoplifting allegation, but because she was driving erratically. There was concern for the woman's safety, as well as for others driving on the road.

As you can see in the video, the woman in question attempted to flee the authorities ... but law enforcement tells us she was ultimately detained and the stolen items recovered.