Beverly Hills Standoff Ends After Suspect Releases Hostage, SWAT Team Swoops In, on Video
Beverly Hills Car Chase Armed Suspect Arrested And Hostage Freed
An hours-long standoff finally came to an end early Monday morning when a man wanted for attempted murder of a cop was taken into custody following a SWAT team response, hours after releasing a hostage from his truck.
Watch the video ... police say the standoff started when the suspect refused to get out of his truck hours after a traffic stop led to a deputy being clipped by a vehicle. The suspect was holding a woman hostage inside the truck. A SWAT team later responded, and the standoff lasted almost all night ... and you can see cops were shooting off flash-bangs.
The whole thing began around 3 AM Sunday morning ... a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy tried to detain a man during a traffic stop in an area of south L.A. ... that's when the unidentified man took off in his pickup truck and allegedly struck the deputy.
That prompted a warrant for attempted murder ... the deputy sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized, according to ABC7.
Hours later, LASD says, the suspect's plates were picked up by a license plate reader in Beverly Hills Sunday afternoon around 1:30 PM.
There was a short car chase when Beverly Hills police officers tried to stop the suspect ... he crashed the truck into another vehicle near Burton Way and Robertson Boulevard around 3 PM, the L.A. Times reports ... that's when LAPD was called in.
ABC7 reports the hostage was able to get out of the truck around 11 PM Sunday ... the suspect was ultimately captured at 2:30 AM Monday.