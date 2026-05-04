Beverly Hills Standoff Ends After Suspect Releases Hostage, SWAT Team Swoops In, on Video

Play video content Video: Beverly Hills Hostage Situation With Armed Suspect Ends Gun Recovered KNN News

An hours-long standoff finally came to an end early Monday morning when a man wanted for attempted murder of a cop was taken into custody following a SWAT team response, hours after releasing a hostage from his truck.

Watch the video ... police say the standoff started when the suspect refused to get out of his truck hours after a traffic stop led to a deputy being clipped by a vehicle. The suspect was holding a woman hostage inside the truck. A SWAT team later responded, and the standoff lasted almost all night ... and you can see cops were shooting off flash-bangs.

The whole thing began around 3 AM Sunday morning ... a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy tried to detain a man during a traffic stop in an area of south L.A. ... that's when the unidentified man took off in his pickup truck and allegedly struck the deputy.

That prompted a warrant for attempted murder ... the deputy sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized, according to ABC7.

Hours later, LASD says, the suspect's plates were picked up by a license plate reader in Beverly Hills Sunday afternoon around 1:30 PM.

There was a short car chase when Beverly Hills police officers tried to stop the suspect ... he crashed the truck into another vehicle near Burton Way and Robertson Boulevard around 3 PM, the L.A. Times reports ... that's when LAPD was called in.