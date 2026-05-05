Car Pursues Bike-Riding Kid on Sidewalk in Alarming Video, Woman Arrested for DUI

Play video content Video: Driver Charged With DUI After Pursuing Bike-Riding Kid on Sidewalk Spokane County Sheriff's Office

A Washington woman is accused of turning a neighborhood sidewalk into her own personal racetrack ... and a child on a bike nearly paid the price.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office alleges 56-year-old Wendy Clemente drove her silver Ford Focus up onto a Spokane sidewalk on April 28 and chased a juvenile riding a dirt bike -- coming dangerously close to hitting the child.

Watch the clip above ... the whole thing was caught on cellphone video, and it’s as wild as it sounds.

Deputies say the kid somehow managed to escape without getting hit ... but the chaos didn't stop there. About 25 minutes later and roughly a mile away, cops got another call about a possible break-in. The homeowner -- who wasn't there -- told authorities he was watching a stranger mess with his doors through a live security feed.

When deputies rolled up ... they say they found Clemente parked right in the driveway.

Cops say she first claimed she hadn’t been drinking or using drugs -- but later switched it up and admitted she'd been drinking booze. Investigators also say she couldn’t remember the earlier sidewalk chase at all. When deputies tried to take her into custody for DUI ... they say she resisted and even tried to kick one of them before being restrained.

Clemente was ultimately booked on attempted first-degree assault, DUI and first-degree criminal trespass charges. Prosecutors say they also got a warrant for a blood draw to test her impairment level.

But here’s the twist -- the next day, a judge let her walk without posting bond ... releasing her on her own recognizance.