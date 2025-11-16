Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Details '24/7' Pregnancy Pain

Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is revealing the brutal reality behind her first pregnancy ... saying she's been pushed to her physical limit and is living in nonstop, debilitating pain.

The model took to her Instagram Stories explaining she's been in severe pain from the moment she found out she was pregnant. She says she's "been in pain since the very beginning and it’s just getting worse and worse."

Elsie believes the agony is linked to a perfect storm of medical issues ... endometriosis combined with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue condition that can make pregnancy incredibly difficult. She says her body is struggling so much that "I cannot walk."

Hewitt details the long list of treatments she's tried in hopes of relief, including exercise, stretches, physical therapy, acupuncture, steroid shots, and even energy healing techniques.

The emotional toll is clear. "I am just straight-up suffering and in so much pain every single day. I actually really don't know how it could get worse than this."