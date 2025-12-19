Elsie Hewitt Had Surgery to Get Wisdom Tooth Removed Day After Giving Birth

Elsie Hewitt had a baby and lost a tooth in a whirlwind 48-hour timespan ... according to her Instagram stories shared Thursday.

The 29-year-old model posted a picture of her bandaged and swollen face along with the text, "Who else had to get a wisdom tooth removed directly from hospital the day after they gave birth?"

As you know, she and boyfriend Pete Davidson welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12.

The new addition made her Instagram debut Thursday when Elsie shared photos of the little one, calling her "my best work yet."

Elsie continued, "I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief." As for Pete, he wrote in the same caption, "wu tang forever. - pete"