Elsie Hewitt Calls Her Baby with Pete Davidson A 'Perfect Thing' in Heartfelt Post

Elsie Hewitt's got an instant connection with her baby girl ... singing the little one's praises in a social media post Saturday.

The model shared a message to all the moms out there via Instagram ... asking them if they too "stare at your baby and cry at how much you love them and can't believe it's yours and that your body made this perfect thing."

Clearly, it's an experience Elsie goes through ... which shouldn't come as a shock given how head over heels she's admitted to feeling since she and Pete welcomed their daughter, Scottie, to the world.

As you know ... Elsie and Pete announced their good fortune in a social media post Thursday ... revealing Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson was born on December 12.

Shortly after her announcement, Elsie also revealed she needed surgery on her wisdom teeth ... so, maybe the painkillers put her in her feels, too.