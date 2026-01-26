Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitism in Full-Page Wall Street Journal Ad

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken out an ad in The Wall Street Journal apologizing to "Those I Hurt," for his bigoted and alarming behavior in recent years ... naming his gravitation toward Nazi symbolism as something he particularly regrets.

In the ad, Ye blames the car crash that nearly took his life 25 years ago for causing undiagnosed damage to his frontal-lobe, which he says affected his mental health and led to his bipolar type-1 diagnosis.

He writes, "I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret."

He continued ... "It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

The artist later addresses "the black community," calling it "unquestionably the foundation of who I am."

"I am sorry to have let you down," he writes. "I love us."

Remember ... in 2018, Ye told TMZ he thought Black people being enslaved in America for 400 years sounded like "a choice" to him. In the years following, he sold T-shirts with swastikas on them, promised to go "death con 3 on Jewish people" and made a song just last year called "Heil Hitler."

This isn't the first time Ye has issued an apology ... He apologized to the Jewish community for his antisemitism during a meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto back in November. And he apologized for his comments about slavery during an interview with Chicago radio station WGCI in 2018.

Still, this time Ye says he's dedicated to changing his ways.