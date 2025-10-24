Moneybagg Yo & G Herbo Dispel Beef Rumors With 'Feet On Land' Duet

Moneybagg Yo and G Herbo dropped their first-ever collaboration on Friday -- a landmark moment, considering the two have long dodged beef rumors with Ari Fletcher at the center!!!

Directed by Michael Garcia, the "Feet On Land" video showcases Moneybagg and Herbo flashing the iciest of jewelry while burning up New York City in a Ferrari and Rolls-Royce!!!

Herbo and Ari share a son together, and tensions were still high when she moved on with Moneybagg in 2019, but the new duet turns the maturity meter up to level 10!!!

We just saw a similar patch-up job with Latto and Ice Spice ... if you can't beat 'em, join 'em ... and "make money" is a new motto for hip hop artists these days.

