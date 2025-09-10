G Herbo Perfectly OK With Donald Trump Sending National Guard to Chicago

Play video content TMZ.com

President Donald Trump is still deliberating whether or not to send National Guard troops to Chicago -- but G Herbo is telling him to round up the troops ... it's time to clean up the streets!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Chicago-bred rap star at LAX on Wednesday, and he told us straight up he's all for military action if it'll keep the kids and women out of harm's way.

Herbo tells us he's a tax-paying citizen and you can hear the growth in his music ... his "Went Legit" single is already certified Gold after just several months on the streams.

Chicago's torrid gun violence history has been well-documented for decades and Trump had been threatening to deploy the military for months, despite Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's objections.

ICE Raids are currently ongoing in the Windy City as "Operation Midway Blitz" to detain undocumented immigrants, while some locals are even daring Trump to send soldiers to the hood for combat.

