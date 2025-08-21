Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Amber Rose Slams 'Racist' Old White People, Supports Trump's D.C. Takeover

By TMZ Staff
Published
Amber Rose is going after "racist" old white people while supporting the Trump administration's move to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

Amber unloaded on the "white liberals" she says are behind ongoing protests of the National Guard's presence to crack down on D.C. crime. In her IG story she says they don't actually care about black people's safety.

She notes ... "Most of the violent crimes in DC are in black neighborhoods. What about the mothers, auntie's, grandmom's and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of DC living in violence? racists much?"

Amber also slapped a poll onto her charged post, encouraging people to vote "yes" or "no" if they think white liberals are racist.

The model shared her fiery rant over a video from Vice President J.D. Vance's Shake Shack lunch at D.C.'s Union Station Wednesday ... during which he blew hecklers off as "old primarily white people."

During his lunch and simultaneous visit with National Guard members, Vance told reporters D.C. "obviously" has a "terrible crime problem," adding that statistics from the Department of Justice and FBI "back it up."

He then took inspiration from protestors' "Free D.C." chant and pushed ... "Let’s free Washington D.C., so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure. That’s what we’re trying to free D.C. from."

TRUMP TAKING OVER D.C.

As you know, Donald Trump sent troops to the nation's capital last week because he says it's overrun with "crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor."

Interestingly enough, the Metropolitan Police Department statistics show crime down in almost every category in 2025 compared to 2024, with violent crime down 26%.

Amber Rose

It's no surprise Amber is on 47's side -- she has shown unwavering support for him, even speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

